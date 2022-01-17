Healthcare Pros
LIVE: Governor Youngkin delivers address to joint assembly

Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State...
Gov. Youngkin is set to speak to the Commonwealth at 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Virginia State Captiol.(Julio Cortez | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few days after being sworn in, Governor Youngkin will deliver an address to the joint assembly Monday evening.

The speech will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol, and Governor Youngkin will outline his vision for the Commonwealth.

