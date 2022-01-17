LIVE: Governor Youngkin delivers address to joint assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few days after being sworn in, Governor Youngkin will deliver an address to the joint assembly Monday evening.

The speech will be at 4:00 p.m. at the Virginia State Capitol, and Governor Youngkin will outline his vision for the Commonwealth.

