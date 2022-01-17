Healthcare Pros
Goochland County provides resources for those impacted by winter storm

(WBRC)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland County is providing resources for those who may have been affected by Sunday’s winter storm.

The Goochland YMCA located on 1800 Dickinson Road is open to the public from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those who need a shower or to charge an electronic device.

Here are some reminders before you go:

  • Non-YMCA members are asked to check-in at the front desk.
  • Guests will be required to show their ID and sign a guest waiver.
  • Everyone is encouraged to wear a face-covering while in their facility.
  • Residents will need to bring their own towels, toiletries, and chargers with them.

The county says residents can also go to their nearest fire station to get warm, charge their electronics, or for other needs.

