First Alert Weather Day: Watching winter storm potential late Friday and Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are signs of snow potential again late this week into the upcoming weekend and we have a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday for that threat.

We have been in a cold and stormy weather pattern during the month of January and that pattern looks likely to continue at least through this week.

There are still a wide range of scenarios on the table with this upcoming storm. One of our more reliable forecast models (the European model) shows a strong low pressure coming right up the east coast. In this scenario we would see significant snow and potentially ice mixing in.

The European forecast model shows a strong area of low pressure going right up the east coast with snow and potentially ice mixing in. (WWBT)

However, other forecast model guidance does not show much of a storm at all. The GFS (American) model has this same area of low pressure much farther to the east over the Atlantic. We consider this out to sea scenario less likely but if it happened we would just have a cloudy day across Central Virginia.

The GFS keeps the potential storm this weekend off the coast. (WWBT)

Currently we are leaning toward at least some snow for Central Virginia from Friday evening through Saturday, but we are still four to five days away from this potential winter storm.

A lot can change between now and the end of the week, so check back for updates as we get closer! Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates on this winter weather potential.

