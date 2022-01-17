Coronavirus cases, deaths increasing again at nursing homes across U.S., including in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The omicron wave of coronavirus is hitting nursing homes with infections and death rates climbing once again across the United States, including in the greater Richmond area.

The rise is leading to new restrictions on family visits and a renewed push to get staff members vaccinated

In the first week of January, U.S. nursing homes reported 32,000 COVID-19 cases - that’s a seven-fold increase from just a month earlier. In the same week, nearly 650 residents died from the virus. Those figures come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The situation is not as dire as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, and experts say that’s due to high vaccination rates among residents. According to the CDC, 87% of residents in the United States are vaccinated. Nursing home staff members aren’t far behind, with 83% vaccinated.

But health experts say booster doses are critical for both residents and staff members. Currently, the data shows only 29% of staff members with booster shots.

In Virginia, 30 deaths have been linked to outbreaks at nursing homes since October.

The Colonial Heights Rehab and Nursing Center currently has an outbreak of 57 cases.

In Henrico, the Westport Rehab and Nursing Center is dealing with 28 cases.

The Virginia Home in Richmond has more than 50 active cases. And Envoy at Westover Hills is also experiencing an outbreak.

