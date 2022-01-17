Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Children in Roanoke enjoy sledding after winter storm

Sledding in Roanoke
Sledding in Roanoke(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Snow day means sled day for children across the commonwealth.

When you’re seven years old, there isn’t a better feeling in the world than flying down a monster hill covered in fresh snow.

That’s what one young girl who lives in Roanoke learned Monday.

That, and dads can make anything a little less scary.

“It’s fun and I’m not that scared going down the hill,” says sledder Taylor Puriefoy.

“I work a lot so getting to spend some time with my daughter out here having some fun, it’s always cool,” notes her dad PJ Puriefoy.

Taylor’s parents say they’ve lived in the area a few years and this is the first substantial snowstorm where they’ve been able to take her sledding.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess moves out tonight
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
Corey Goodson
Man killed in police station parking lot shooting identified
The order goes into effect Jan. 24
School districts react to Gov. Youngkin’s executive order on masks
As of 12:45 p.m. VSP has responded to 142 disabled vehicles and 162 disabled vehicles since...
Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm

Latest News

7-day forecast
Forecast: Windy & chilly with partly sunny skies
Forecast: Winter storm moves out, breezy on Monday
All three major power companies in Virginia have pre-staged crews in areas expected to be most...
Power companies on standby for outages following Sunday’s winter storm
Forecast: Messy winter storm ahead on Sunday
Timing the winter storm on Sunday
Timing the winter storm on Sunday