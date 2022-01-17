Central Virginia animal shelters receive support from #BettyWhiteChallenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Animal shelters and nonprofits in Central Virginia and across the country had the spotlight on them in memory of Betty White, who would’ve turned 100 on Monday.

On social media, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was trending, which encouraged people to make a donation towards their local animal rescue organizations, including places in the Richmond area.

On Monday, the Richmond SPCA was receiving donations from the community in honor of Betty White.

“Being a private nonprofit and getting this kind of support means the world to us,” said Tabitha Treloar, director of communications for the Richmond SPCA.

Treloar said the Richmond SPCA received their first two gifts from this challenge on New Year’s Eve, the day Betty White passed away.

“We’re seeing more and more people locally and all over the country choose to donate to a shelter in her memory,” she said.

Treloar said the money will go towards their mission of caring for their animals’ medical needs and the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital.

“It enables the work of our transfer team, that’s out on the road every day, bringing pets into our care to provide them life-saving medical treatment,” she said. “We have a full service, low cost vet clinic. We see pets of people who have modest means and it gives them access to veterinary care that they could otherwise not afford.”

Richmond Animal Care & Control and the Henrico Humane Society also garnered support on social media through this challenge, along with Cat Adoption and Rescue Efforts.

Abbey Lovelace, a volunteer with CARE, says their nonprofit is driven by volunteers who help rescue and foster cats.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, Lovelace said their nonprofit raised more than $1,600 during the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

“It provides us with an awesome opportunity to reach a lot of people and get some support and donations to rescue more cats,” Lovelace said.

Lovelace said their donations will support their pets’ medical needs and their fosters.

“While the cat is with the foster, we support their ability to have food, water, anything else they may need while they’re there,” she said.

A support organizations are thankful to have to help them continue their mission of caring for animals the way Betty White would do.

“It’s such a fitting tribute to someone who loved animals with all her heart,” said Treloar.

