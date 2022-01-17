Busch Gardens Mardi Gras set to return

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looks like the Big Easy is making its way to Virginia! The annual Busch Gardens Mardi Gras is set to make a return

The event will take place Fridays through Sunday - including Presidents Day from Jan. 28 to February 27.

There will be live jazz music, classic Cajun food, Carnaval Imaginique, and an all-new crique show in the Globe Theater.

To tempt your taste buds, classics like a Crawfish Boil, King Cake cinnamon roll, and handcrafted cocktails are among the 30 specialty menu items being offered this year.

