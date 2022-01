RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Boulevard Bridge has reopened after being closed for hours due to the winter storm.

The Boulevard Bridge is now open — RMTA Richmond (@RMTAOnline) January 17, 2022

Many other roadways are mostly cleared and should be in moderate condition.

Drivers should still use caution and take their time on the roads.

