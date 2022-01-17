Healthcare Pros
Bill would bar schools from using race in admissions

(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican bill targeting diversity efforts at Virginia’s Governor’s Schools would ban them from using race and other factors in admissions.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bill introduced by Del. Glenn Davis Jr. would prevent Governor’s schools from collecting data on race, sex, nationality, or ethnicity during an application process unless required by federal law. It would also prevent schools from using geographic or socioeconomic factors or limiting the number of students from any single school.

Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras was the only superintendent in the area to publicly oppose the bill. In a statement, Kamras called the bill a “thinly veiled effort to prevent Governor’s Schools from becoming more diverse.”

