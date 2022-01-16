Virginia State Police respond to hundreds of crashes, disabled vehicles during winter storm
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the winter storm makes its way through the Commonwealth, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of crashes and disabled vehicles on Sunday.
Troopers say since midnight, they have responded to 142 traffic crashes and 162 disabled vehicles. The majority of these crashes have only damaged vehicles and there haven’t been any fatalities at this time.
Here’s a breakdown of the crashes VSP responded to between 12:01 a.m - 12:45 p.m.
- Richmond Division: 12 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
- Culpeper Division: 21 Disabled Vehicles & 6 Traffic Crashes (Photo from Culpeper County attached... crash with no injuries.)
- Appomattox Division: 17 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes
- Wytheville Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 36 Traffic Crashes
- Chesapeake Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes
- Salem Division: 18 Disabled Vehicles & 11 Traffic Crashes
Troopers are still on the scene of a multi-vehicle backup on I-81 in Roanoke County. Troopers say around 12:05 p.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed and the cab disconnected from the trailer in the northbound lane at mile marker 134.
Crews are working to get the tractor-trailer reconnected. However, within the backup, there have been two additional crashes - one with minor injuries and the other with no injuries.
- Fairfax Division: 20 Disabled Vehicles & 7 Traffic Crashes
Drivers are being advised to avoid travel Sunday and overnight into Monday - especially along the Interstate 81 corridor.
