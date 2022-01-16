Healthcare Pros
Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDWISE App hits record level of use

VDH says more than 2.5 million Virginians are now using the app.(COVIDWISE.org)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - COVIDWISE, the COVID-19 exposure notifications app created by the Virginia Department of Health recently hit a record level of use.

In a press release, VDH says more than 2.5 million Virginians are now using the app. To break down the numbers, the app accounts for 51 percent of all users, and COVIDWISE Express - an app-less version only for iPhone users makes up for 49 percent of all users after its release in February 2021.

Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. who served as the State Health Commissioner spoke about COVIDWISE’s recent record level of use.

“With more than 2.5 million users, COVIDWISE is an invaluable tool to augment our contact tracing efforts,” Oliver said.

“People receiving the anonymous exposure notifications are advised to monitor their health for symptoms and to take precautions, such as staying home, wearing a mask, getting tested, and getting vaccinated or boosted if eligible, to protect themselves and those around them.”

VDH says app users also have access to the COVID-19 Vaccination Record Request Portal - which they can access through a link in the app’s “Virtual VDH” tab.

This portal allows users to access and save their COVID vaccine records onto their mobile devices. Users receive a QR code which acts as a digital alternative to the paper CDC vaccine card, also confirming the vaccine record as an official VDH record.

Read here to learn more about COVIDWISE.

