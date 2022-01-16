Healthcare Pros
Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee dies at 102

Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as...
Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier, left, looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - One of America’s greatest aviators has died at the age of 102.

Brigadier Gen. Charles McGee, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, passed away in his sleep Sunday morning.

McGee made history by completing 409 combat missions across three major conflicts: World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called him an “American hero” in a tweet mourning his loss Sunday.

The groundbreaking African American pilot’s lifetime of service was honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in 2007.

He was later enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2011.

McGee is survived by three children, 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

