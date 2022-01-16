Sunday Forecast: Snow to Ice to Rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday brings a messy mix of snow changing to sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain by Sunday night.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday and Monday for a winter storm to bring snow, mix and rain.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy, windy and cold with snow arriving in the morning. A few hours of accumulating snow, then changing over to sleet then mainly rain towards evening. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)

WINDY: NE Winds 10-15mph, with gusts to 30mph it could knock out power in icy areas especially west of I-95.

Click here for our latest snow map on the blog

Snow for Richmond/I-95 points east: A trace to 2″ plus sleet then rain. Road conditions go downhill fast when snow starts, BUT improve when the changeover to rain happens.

Snow for Goochland, Powhatan, Amelia, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Louisa, Fluvanna, Cumberland, and Buckingham: 2 to 5″ plus light icing possible. Power outages are a concern.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Few lingering snow showers possible in the early morning as the system exits otherwise decreasing clouds and windy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a morning rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain/Snow Chance: 40%)

First Alert: We will need to closely watch the chance for another winter weather threat late Friday into Saturday of this coming week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow late. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Morning snow possible. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.