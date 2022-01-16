Healthcare Pros
Six cities receive $300,000 each for gun violence prevention efforts

Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas plagued by gun violence.
Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton were also included in the list of areas plagued by gun violence.(WRDW)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of dollars are being set aside for communities across the Commonwealth that have been hardest hit by gun violence - that includes Richmond.

It will go toward prevention programs and initiatives.

The Office of the Attorney General was given $2.5 million to help fund community-based gun violence prevention efforts. The six cities will get 300-thousand dollars each from the American Rescue Plan.

Those cities also include Roanoke, Petersburg, Newport News, Norfolk, and Hampton

Former Attorney General Mark Herring spoke about this funding and the impacts of community-based intervention.

“Too many of our communities in Virginia know the devastating effects of gun violence and the ripple effect it can. Gun violence isn’t just the mass shootings, but more often it’s the single shootings and acts of violence that can have lasting implications for families and communities,” Herring said.

“Community-based intervention and prevention initiatives have proven to be effective in reducing gun violence, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these communities are able to accomplish. The only way we truly are able to put a stop to gun violence in our communities is if we all work together and invest in the right programs for every locality.”

The Office of the Attorney General says the cities have already started doing their own community assessments to better inform these initiatives and programs they will put the funding towards.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

