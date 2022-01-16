Man charged with fifth DUI after crashing into another vehicle

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Stafford County have arrested a man after they say he caused an accident Saturday morning.

Deputies responded to an accident on Centreport Parkway and Mountainview Road close to 1:00 a.m.

They say a Dodge Ram truck struck the rear of a Nissan Altima at the stop sign, causing significant damage. The driver of the Altima was treated on scene for their injuries.

Matthew Jarman, 48, of Spotsylvania was identified as the driver of the truck. Deputies say he had red glassy eyes and alcohol on his breath. After he was given field sobriety tests, he was arrested.

Jarman was charged with felony DUI, reckless driving, and refusal. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

