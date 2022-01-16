Healthcare Pros
Man arrested in connection to disappearance of Northumberland County woman

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.(The AWARE Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies have made an arrest in connection to the disappearance of a missing Northumberland County woman last seen at a store in Heathsville.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. Her car was found there, still running, but there’s been no sign of her since.

In a post on Facebook, deputies say they arrested Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, of Heathsville, VA in connection to Smith’s disappearance and have charged him with abduction.

Deputies say Smith is still missing, and there are two rewards being offered to help lead investigators to her location.

Little Sue Corp has offered $1,000 and family members of Ahreal Smith have offered $2,000.

Smith has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans, and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone with information should call the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

