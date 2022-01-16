Healthcare Pros
Four horses killed in Stafford barn fire

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Stafford County Fire and Rescue is investigating a barn fire that claimed the lives of four horses.

Crews responded just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday to the1000 block of Mountain View Road. Units arrived on scene with in 5 minutes and found a large barn structure well-involved and almost fully burned down.

Crews were challenged by freezing temperatures. The fire was brought under control in approximately 15 minutes.

No firefighters or residents were injured, however four horses are deceased.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

