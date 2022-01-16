Forecast: Temperatures warm up with heavy rain this evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will change over to plain rain for most of Central Virginia this evening.

Sunday Evening: Temperatures climb above freezing after 5pm across the Richmond metro, which will allow for plain rain and melting of the slush. Watch out for slick spots with big puddles on roads this evening. An icy mix holds on longer from Farmville to Louisa where there will be a higher risk for outages as winds pick up this evening.

WINDY: NE Winds 10-15mph, with gusts to 30mph it could knock out power in icy areas especially west of I-95.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day for the morning hours: Few lingering snow showers possible in the early morning as the system exits otherwise decreasing clouds and windy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 40.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s

Thursday: Morning rain showers. Could be a few flakes mixing in. Drier in the afternoon with a partly sunny sky. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

First Alert: We will need to closely watch the chance for another winter weather threat late Friday into Saturday of this coming week. Check back for updates.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for snow late. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the teens, highs in the low 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 20%)

