A dozen people displaced after fire at Creekside Manor apartment complex in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Fire Division says a dozen people are now without a home after a fire burned through six units at Creekside Manor apartment complex in Henrico County on Saturday evening. There were no injuries or fatalities.

According to a press release, Henrico firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment. Firefighters began an immediate search of the building and confirmed all occupants were out safely. The fire extended into the apartment on the third level and the attic area above.

Six apartment units suffered damage and 12 people will be displaced from their apartments. The American Red Cross is assisting those occupants in need. There are no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause is still under investigation. Fire units are expected to be on scene for several hours. Expect traffic delays on Lakeside Avenue between Hillard Road and Brook Road.

Henrico Fire reminds everyone the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes. If you are not able to escape a structure, they say to shut doors between you and the fire.

