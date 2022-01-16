Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

A dozen people displaced after fire at Creekside Manor apartment complex in Henrico

There were no injuries or fatalities at Creekside Manor, but 12 people are now without a home.
There were no injuries or fatalities at Creekside Manor, but 12 people are now without a home.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Fire Division says a dozen people are now without a home after a fire burned through six units at Creekside Manor apartment complex in Henrico County on Saturday evening. There were no injuries or fatalities.

According to a press release, Henrico firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a second-floor apartment. Firefighters began an immediate search of the building and confirmed all occupants were out safely. The fire extended into the apartment on the third level and the attic area above.

Six apartment units suffered damage and 12 people will be displaced from their apartments. The American Red Cross is assisting those occupants in need. There are no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

The cause is still under investigation. Fire units are expected to be on scene for several hours. Expect traffic delays on Lakeside Avenue between Hillard Road and Brook Road.

Henrico Fire reminds everyone the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes. If you are not able to escape a structure, they say to shut doors between you and the fire.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely Sunday
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond’s first homicide of 2022
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools

Latest News

Chaeli Baughan was reported missing on Jan 15, 2022 at 1 p.m.
Ashland police searching for missing 15-year-old ahead of winter storm
Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely Sunday
Thousands attended the inauguration ceremony for the 74th Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin.
‘We’re going back towards better days’: Thousands attend Gov. Youngkin’s Inauguration Ceremony
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor