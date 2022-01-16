Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration
Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely today
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond’s first homicide of 2022
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools

Latest News

Snowfall totals are expected to range from a trace to 2 inches in RVA with higher amounts of 2...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely today
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely today
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely today
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff
A person hugs the father of Ousmane Konteh, 2, in front of a hearse after the funeral service...
Bronx fire victims’ funeral draws huge outpouring of grief