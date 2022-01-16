Healthcare Pros
Ashland police searching for missing 15-year-old ahead of winter storm

Chaeli Baughan was reported missing on Jan 15, 2022 at 1 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is trying to find a missing 15-year-old ahead of the incoming winter storm.

According to police, Chaeli Baughan was reported missing on Jan 15 at 1 p.m. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4′11, and weighs around 170 pounds.

She was last seen at the YMCA in Ashland wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Police say there is no foul play indicated, but given the incoming weather, they are concerned of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Baughan’s disappearance should call (804) 730-6140.

