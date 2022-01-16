Ashland police continue search for missing 15-year-old

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -Deputies in Hanover are still searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Chaeli Baughan was reported missing on Jan 15 at 1 p.m. She has brown hair and brown eyes is 4′11 and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (804) 730-6140. (Ashland Police Department)

She was last seen at the YMCA in Ashland wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Police say there is no foul play indicated, but given the incoming weather, they are concerned of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding Baughan’s disappearance should call (804) 730-6140.

