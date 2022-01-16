Ashland police continue search for missing 15-year-old
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) -Deputies in Hanover are still searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
According to police, Chaeli Baughan was reported missing on Jan 15 at 1 p.m. She has brown hair and brown eyes is 4′11 and weighs around 170 pounds.
She was last seen at the YMCA in Ashland wearing a grey sweatshirt and black sweatpants with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.
Police say there is no foul play indicated, but given the incoming weather, they are concerned of her whereabouts.
Anyone with information regarding Baughan’s disappearance should call (804) 730-6140.
