Saturday Forecast: COLD with increasing clouds

Snow to Ice to Rain on Sunday (FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold air arrives today, Still expecting a Sunday winter storm! Winter Storm Watches in effect Sunday for our counties along and west of I-95 for accumulating snow and mixed precipitation.

Saturday: Morning sun, then increasingly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s. NNE Breeze 10-20mph

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday and Monday for a winter storm to bring snow, mix and rain.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy, windy and cold with snow arriving in the morning. A few hours of accumulating snow, then changing over to sleet then mainly rain towards evening. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 90%)

WINDY: NE Winds 10-15, with gusts to 30 could knock out power in icy areas.

Click here for our latest snow map on the blog

Snow for Richmond points east: A trace to 2″ plus sleet then rain. Road conditions go downhill fast when snow starts, BUT improve when the changeover to rain happens.

Snow for Goochland, Powhatan, Amelia, Lunenburg, Nottoway: 2 to 5″ plus light icing possible. Power outage concern.

Snow for Louisa, Fluvanna, and points west: 5-10″ plus ice possible. Power outage concern.

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Few lingering snow showers possible in the early morning as the system exits otherwise decreasing clouds and windy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

Latest News

Forecast: Cold arrives Saturday, winter storm Sunday
Cold arrives Saturday, winter storm coming Sunday
Friday Forecast: Seasonable and Breezy, Snow coming Sunday
Seasonable and Breezy, Snow coming Sunday