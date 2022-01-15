Healthcare Pros
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond’s first homicide of 2022

The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to police.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man in the city Friday afternoon.

Rupert Haughton was shot in the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan neighborhood around 1:15 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested Zakell Johnson, 27, for the shooting. He’s now charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Zakell Johnson, 27, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Richmond Police Department)

This is the first homicide in Richmond in 2022. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

