Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond’s first homicide of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 36-year-old man in the city Friday afternoon.

Rupert Haughton was shot in the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan neighborhood around 1:15 p.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives arrested Zakell Johnson, 27, for the shooting. He’s now charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Zakell Johnson, 27, is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Richmond Police Department)

This is the first homicide in Richmond in 2022. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.