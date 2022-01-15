Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Parole Board whistleblower files lawsuit over firing

A former state employee who was fired after finding misconduct during an investigation of the...
A former state employee who was fired after finding misconduct during an investigation of the Virginia Parole Board has filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer and two top officials of outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.(KTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former state employee who was fired after finding misconduct during an investigation of the Virginia Parole Board has filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer and two top officials of outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jennifer Moschetti alleges wrongful termination and defamation in a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court. Moschetti said in her complaint that the lawsuit is about protecting whistleblowers.

The suit names the Office of the State Inspector General, Inspector General Michael Westfall, Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran and Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer as defendants. OSIG and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely Sunday
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Police identify man shot, killed in Richmond’s first homicide of 2022
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration

Latest News

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely Sunday
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin with wife Suzanne Youngkin wave to the crowd before his inauguration...
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor
Kay Coles James, Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s new secretary of the commonwealth, is a staunch...
Cabinet pick to ‘change the trajectory of the commonwealth’
Youngkin Sworn In
Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor