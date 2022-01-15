Parole Board whistleblower files lawsuit over firing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former state employee who was fired after finding misconduct during an investigation of the Virginia Parole Board has filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer and two top officials of outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Jennifer Moschetti alleges wrongful termination and defamation in a lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court. Moschetti said in her complaint that the lawsuit is about protecting whistleblowers.

The suit names the Office of the State Inspector General, Inspector General Michael Westfall, Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran and Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer as defendants. OSIG and the governor’s office did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

