Live at 11:30: Glenn Youngkin to become Virginia’s 74th Governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A transition of power in the commonwealth is happening Saturday with the inauguration of Virginia’s 74th governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Republican will be sworn in during a ceremony at the state capitol starting at noon and is scheduled to deliver remarks. Youngkin says he wants to bring both parties together during his term; the theme for Saturday is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”

In recent weeks, crews have been sprucing up the grounds and adding the last-minute touches.

The inauguration of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is a ticketed event and they’re all spoken for. There are enough seats for 7,000.

More than 200 Virginia National Guard personnel will be on-duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets, marshaling the inaugural parade and even playing music.

Further details of the inauguration were released the morning of the event.

Road closures started throughout the area at 5 a.m. Saturday and will last until 4 p.m. Towing will be enforced. A full list of the no parking zones and road closures can be found here.

This will be Youngkin’s first time at an inauguration because he’s a political outsider. He says he comes to the moment with humility and excitement.

“I’m really excited. I’m excited to get to work. We’ve got a big, big day one game plan and we’re going to put it all in motion,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

As soon as Youngkin takes the oath of office, expect a slew of executive actions from his new administration this weekend. NBC12 spoke with him about his priorities and plans for handling the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.