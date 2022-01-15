Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Live at 11:30: Glenn Youngkin to become Virginia’s 74th Governor

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A transition of power in the commonwealth is happening Saturday with the inauguration of Virginia’s 74th governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Republican will be sworn in during a ceremony at the state capitol starting at noon and is scheduled to deliver remarks. Youngkin says he wants to bring both parties together during his term; the theme for Saturday is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”

In recent weeks, crews have been sprucing up the grounds and adding the last-minute touches.

The inauguration of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is a ticketed event and they’re all spoken for. There are enough seats for 7,000.

More than 200 Virginia National Guard personnel will be on-duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute, conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets, marshaling the inaugural parade and even playing music.

Further details of the inauguration were released the morning of the event.

Road closures started throughout the area at 5 a.m. Saturday and will last until 4 p.m. Towing will be enforced. A full list of the no parking zones and road closures can be found here.

This will be Youngkin’s first time at an inauguration because he’s a political outsider. He says he comes to the moment with humility and excitement.

“I’m really excited. I’m excited to get to work. We’ve got a big, big day one game plan and we’re going to put it all in motion,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

As soon as Youngkin takes the oath of office, expect a slew of executive actions from his new administration this weekend. NBC12 spoke with him about his priorities and plans for handling the ongoing pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess likely Sunday
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Man shot, killed in Richmond is city’s first homicide of 2022
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
VSP is advising drivers who have to go out in the storm to make sure they are prepared.
Crews prepping for weekend winter storm | Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

FILE-Virginia Gov.-elect, Glenn Youngkin, center, speaks with, Attorney General-elect, Jason...
Inaugural weekend will usher in Virginia’s new GOP leaders
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has named two women with track records of opposing “critical race...
Youngkin taps critical race theory opponents to lead public education in Virginia
Three Virginia lawmakers have introduced legislation that would end felony penalties for...
Virginia lawmakers propose decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms
winsome sears
Winsome Sears to make history as first woman - & Black woman - to be Virginia’s Lt. Governor