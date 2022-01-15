Healthcare Pros
Gov. Youngkin signs 11 executive actions on first day of administration

Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan....
Gov. elect Glenn Youngkin waves to the crowd before his inauguration ceremony, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just hours after becoming Virginia’s 74th governor, Glenn Youngkin followed through on his promise to sign a slew of executive actions.

Executive Orders:

Executive Directives:

  • Executive Directive Number One delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to jumpstart our economy by cutting job-killing regulations by 25 percent.
  • Executive Directive Number Two delivers on his fulfilling his Day One promise to restore individual freedoms and personal privacy by rescinding the vaccine mandate for all state employees.

Learn more on the Governor’s Office website.

