Dept. of Health closing community testing centers Sunday due to winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is closing its community testing centers Sunday in response to another winter storm approaching the area.

The centers in Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William will close on Jan. 16. They will still be open Saturday for people who made appointments along with two additional centers in Fairfax and Charlottesville.

The state’s vaccination centers are not typically open on Sunday, so those will not be impacted. However, depending on how much snow hits the state, both the testing and vaccination centers may also be closed Monday. The department says it will make that decision on Sunday.

To find testing appointments in your area, click here.

