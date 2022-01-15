Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Dept. of Health closing community testing centers Sunday due to winter storm

The Virginia Department of Health is closing its community testing centers Sunday in response...
The Virginia Department of Health is closing its community testing centers Sunday in response to another winter storm approaching the area.(Marco Ugarte | AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is closing its community testing centers Sunday in response to another winter storm approaching the area.

The centers in Richmond, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William will close on Jan. 16. They will still be open Saturday for people who made appointments along with two additional centers in Fairfax and Charlottesville.

The state’s vaccination centers are not typically open on Sunday, so those will not be impacted. However, depending on how much snow hits the state, both the testing and vaccination centers may also be closed Monday. The department says it will make that decision on Sunday.

To find testing appointments in your area, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess is likely Sunday
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Man shot in head is Richmond’s first homicide of 2022

Latest News

On Wednesday, 17,219 new cases were reported.
Over 17,00 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate at 35.8%
The Virginia Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitations at all facilities...
Virginia correctional facilities suspend in-person visits due to COVID-19 case increase
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
A student in a child care program at Henrico High School has tested positive for COVID-19
Henrico Schools absentee numbers drop | Changes made to quarantine guidelines