CPD: 2-year-old shot, mother charged with child neglect

Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
Diamond Owens. Photo provided by the Charlottesville Police Department.
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a young child to the hospital.

CPD announced Saturday, January 15, that officers were called out to the 900 block of 1st Street S. shortly before 11 a.m. yesterday for a report of a 2-year-old with a head injury. Officers were later told the injury was from a gunshot.

The child was transported to the hospital, and is said to be in critical condition.

Police say the mother, Diamond Owens of Maryland, fled from the hospital while detectives were investigating.

Owens is charged with two counts of felony child neglect, as well as one count of allowing access to firearms by children.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 434-977-4000.

