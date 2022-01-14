Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog buried alive

The dog’s owner, 33-year-old Tiffany Camp, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.
The dog’s owner, 33-year-old Tiffany Camp, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty.(Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is charged with animal cruelty after officials say she buried her dog alive.

On Thursday, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone claiming to have witnessed the ordeal in the Jones Trailer Park on Cox Road.

The witness directed deputies and animal control officers to an area where they found a pit bull mix buried in a garbage bag.

The dog’s owner, 33-year-old Tiffany Camp, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. She’s being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail without bond.

The dog remains in rough shape but is expected to pull through, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office. Its currently being cared for at the Chesdin Animal Hospital.

According to a Facebook post by Dinwiddie County Animal Control, a group has reached out to pay for the dog’s medical care.

To everyone that has called and asked to make donations towards Lilly’s care; we are taking monetary donations in...

Posted by Dinwiddie County Animal Control on Friday, January 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess is likely this Sunday
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance

Latest News

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Wintry mess is likely this Sunday
winter storm watches
Sunday Wintry Mess Likely
14th annual Richmond Jewish Food Festival
Richmond Jewish Food festival returns this Sunday
On the eve of his inauguration, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will host a dinner this evening...
Final preparations underway for Virginia Inaugural weekend