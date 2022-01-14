Woman charged with animal cruelty after dog buried alive

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is charged with animal cruelty after officials say she buried her dog alive.

On Thursday, the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone claiming to have witnessed the ordeal in the Jones Trailer Park on Cox Road.

The witness directed deputies and animal control officers to an area where they found a pit bull mix buried in a garbage bag.

The dog’s owner, 33-year-old Tiffany Camp, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty. She’s being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail without bond.

The dog remains in rough shape but is expected to pull through, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office. Its currently being cared for at the Chesdin Animal Hospital.

According to a Facebook post by Dinwiddie County Animal Control, a group has reached out to pay for the dog’s medical care.

