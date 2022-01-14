Healthcare Pros
Winter Storm could impact travel plans | Here’s what you need to know as the storm heads this way

VSP is advising drivers who have to go out in the storm to make sure they are prepared.
VSP is advising drivers who have to go out in the storm to make sure they are prepared.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As you prepare for the long weekend ahead, Virginia State Police are advising you to be aware of the weather and pay attention to how the pending winter storm could impact your travel plans.

Troopers don’t want a repeat of what happened during last week’s round of winter weather, so officials are urging you to delay or avoid travel on Sunday.

However, if you do have to go out in the storm, make sure you are prepared.

What to know before you go:

  • Bring snacks
  • Cell phone charger
  • Warm blankets
  • Medication
  • Make sure your gas tank is full

