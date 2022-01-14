Virginia correctional facilities suspend in-person visits due to COVID-19 case increase

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitations at all facilities due to an increase in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff.

Currently, about 1,700 inmates and about 800 staff members have COVID-19.

Greensville Correctional Center has the largest number of active cases right now with 246.

The suspension will last until Jan. 28.

