Virginia correctional facilities suspend in-person visits due to COVID-19 case increase

The Virginia Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitations at all facilities due to an increase in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff. (FILE PHOTO)(Cherokee County Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitations at all facilities due to an increase in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff.

Currently, about 1,700 inmates and about 800 staff members have COVID-19.

Greensville Correctional Center has the largest number of active cases right now with 246.

The suspension will last until Jan. 28.

Read more about the department’s coronavirus response here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

