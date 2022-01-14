VCU students move back into dorms for spring semester ahead of Sunday’s snowfall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This weekend’s impending snow had some families changing plans for the upcoming college semester.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) starts the spring semester on Tuesday, but residence halls reopened on Friday.

For some families, it was the winter weather headed towards central Virginia which made the decision for them. However, there is a lot happening in Richmond this weekend and students tell me they wanted to get re-acclimated before classes start again.

Hundreds of students braved the windy cold weather on Friday moving back into their dorms.

“I got some new stuff over break and I need to make sure that when my roommate gets back it’s not disgusting,” said Kieran Morley, a freshman.

“I was just really excited,” said Amna Louaty, also a freshman. “I was like the building is open, I want to go.”

For parents, they were on board with the early drop off.

“Didn’t have to have the hassle of pulling in these very limited parking spaces to move himself back in,” said Kevin Morley.

Beyond that hassle, parents said the winter weather on the way was a big factor as well, especially for Chris Hancock, who traveled from Winchester to drop his daughter off.

“Definitely the weather was it’s gotta be today, because God knows what’s going to happen over the weekend,” Hancock said.

“I think it would really stink moving in with the snow,” Kieran added.

In an alert posted on the University’s website, those planning to move in on Sunday will receive more information from VCU’s Residential Life & Housing.

That means the busy move-in day for students will likely be Saturday, with another big event in the city.

“I feel like a lot of people are coming down tomorrow though, and it’s inauguration day, so I don’t know how that’s going to work,” Louaty said. “It’s going to be really busy and I didn’t really think about that.”

Several road closures are in place for much of the day Saturday.

Meanwhile, these students are looking forward to the spring semester, despite some pandemic concerns.

“[I’m worried about] the possibility of going all online, because I feel like it’s almost inevitable at this point,” said Becca Scott, a freshman. “Just hoping to keep the cases down.

Meanwhile other area schools like University of Richmond and Virginia Union University are already back in class.

Virginia State University also starts classes on Tuesday, but its residence halls reopened on Jan 7.

