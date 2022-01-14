Two bills pre-filed to change hazing laws after VCU student’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two anti-hazing bills have been pre-filed in the General Assembly in response to the death of a VCU freshman.

Adam Oakes died of alcohol poisoning after going to a Delta Chi fraternity party. Eleven people were later charged in the death.

One of the new bills would increase penalties for hazing. It would make it a class 5 felony if any hazing were to lead to someone’s death - or serious injuries.

If it ultimately passes, the bill would also create a civil penalty for organizations if they know that any students were taking part in hazing or did not try to intervene.

The second bill is known as “Adam’s Law.” It would require institutions to maintain and publicly report any violations of federal or state hazing laws that are reported to campus or local law enforcement.

