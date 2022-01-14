RPS unveils budget proposal for next school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras has revealed his budget proposal for the next school year.

Kamras is looking to raise teacher pay and employee salaries by five percent. He noted the district is starting the budget cycle with a $7 million deficit - largely because of the loss of millions in state funding.

What does that mean for RPS schools? Kamras says the district will have to make some cuts, but none of those will be made at the schools.

Instead, Kamras is planning to cut about $4 million from the central office, including 16 positions.

The budget proposal will be presented to the school board on Tuesday.

