Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

RPS unveils budget proposal for next school year

RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
RPS superintendent Jason Kamras (Source: NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras has revealed his budget proposal for the next school year.

Kamras is looking to raise teacher pay and employee salaries by five percent. He noted the district is starting the budget cycle with a $7 million deficit - largely because of the loss of millions in state funding.

What does that mean for RPS schools? Kamras says the district will have to make some cuts, but none of those will be made at the schools.

Instead, Kamras is planning to cut about $4 million from the central office, including 16 positions.

The budget proposal will be presented to the school board on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Snow Likely
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

Nearly a third of that money will go directly to the Home Eviction Reduction Program
Gov. Northam announces nearly $3 million will go toward preventing evictions
Millions of Americans in their 60's are still paying off student debt
Millions of Americans in their 60s are paying off college debt
VSP is advising drivers who have to go out in the storm to make sure they are prepared.
Winter Storm could impact travel plans | Here’s what you need to know as the storm heads this way
Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Snow Likely