Petersburg appoints first woman as fire-rescue chief

Tina Watkins previously served as Battalion Chief for Richmond Fire in 11 years.
Tina Watkins previously served as Battalion Chief for Richmond Fire in 11 years.(City of Petersburg)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Petersburg is making history with its new fire chief!

The city-appointed Tina Watkins after an extensive search and review of 13 other candidates.

Watkins will be the first woman and first African American woman to take over the role.

She started her career as a firefighter and previously served as Battalion Chief for Richmond Fire and Emergency Services for 11 years.

Watkins spoke about her excitement to serve Petersburg.

“I am committed to providing unparalleled leadership and customer service to the citizens of Petersburg,” Watkins said.

“Developing fire safety community programs and supporting ongoing professional development and training for all firefighters and rescue personnel is my goal. I will work to secure new fire equipment needed to better protect the city.”

