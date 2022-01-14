Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Over 17,00 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate at 35.8%

On Wednesday, 17,219 new cases were reported.
On Wednesday, 17,219 new cases were reported.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Over 17,00 new coronavirus cases were reported throughout Virginia Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,351,417 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Jan. 14, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

On Friday, 17,219 new cases were reported. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated people, click here.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 15,803 deaths, with 18 reported in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 3,845 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA).

According to Julian Walker with the VHHA, a hospitalization is only added to the total count if it’s the primary reason the patient is hospitalized. For example, if someone went to a hospital with a broken bone and tested positive, they wouldn’t be counted in the coronavirus bed count.

“That is the standard for how we collect the data in the survey that informs the dashboard,” Walker said. ”The question is specifically worded to indicate that we are looking for hospitalizations where COVID is the primary cause.”

On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 35.8%. Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 6,419 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 101,591 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 11,739,291 PCR COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 58,244 cases, 1,268 hospitalizations, 611 deaths
  • Henrico: 52,040 cases, 1,322 hospitalizations, 754 deaths
  • Richmond: 36,150 cases, 1,004 hospitalizations, 394 deaths
  • Hanover: 17,397 cases, 409 hospitalizations, 209 deaths
  • Petersburg: 6,964 cases, 207 hospitalizations, 111 deaths
  • Goochland: 3,058 cases, 79 hospitalizations, 36 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Wintry Mess Likely
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Corrections is suspending in-person visitations at all facilities...
Virginia correctional facilities suspend in-person visits due to COVID-19 case increase
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
A student in a child care program at Henrico High School has tested positive for COVID-19
Henrico Schools absentee numbers drop | Changes made to quarantine guidelines
All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail.
Free training offered for opioid overdose and naloxone education