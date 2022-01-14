Northumberland County woman reported missing

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Northumberland County are searching for a missing woman last seen at a store in Heathsville.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. Her car was found there, still running, but there’s been no sign of her since.

Smith has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone who may have seen her should call the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.