Northumberland County woman reported missing

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store.(The AWARE Foundation)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies in Northumberland County are searching for a missing woman last seen at a store in Heathsville.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. Her car was found there, still running, but there’s been no sign of her since.

Smith has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone who may have seen her should call the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

