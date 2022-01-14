Healthcare Pros
Northam pardons scandal-scarred state Sen. Joe Morrissey

FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo former delegate Joe Morrissey, right, speaks as the...
FILE - In this May 21, 2015 file photo former delegate Joe Morrissey, right, speaks as the mother of his son, Myrna Warren listens during a news conference at his office in Highland Springs, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s outgoing governor has pardoned a state senator who was jailed after a sex scandal that involved a 17-year-old receptionist at his law firm.

Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey later married the receptionist. He told The Associated Press on Friday that he’s grateful for Northam’s pardon of the misdemeanor charge.

Northam leaves office Saturday.

Governor Northam issues 1200-plus pardons during term

The pardon stems from a scandal that began in late 2014 when Morrissey was in the House of Delegates. He resigned his seat after being convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Morrissey won reelection as an independent in a special election a month later. He served his nights in jail as part of a work-release sentence.

Morrissey was elected to the state Senate in 2019.

