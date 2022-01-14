Northam pardons scandal-scarred state Sen. Joe Morrissey

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s outgoing governor has pardoned a state senator who was jailed after a sex scandal that involved a 17-year-old receptionist at his law firm.

Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey later married the receptionist. He told The Associated Press on Friday that he’s grateful for Northam’s pardon of the misdemeanor charge.

Northam leaves office Saturday.

The pardon stems from a scandal that began in late 2014 when Morrissey was in the House of Delegates. He resigned his seat after being convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Morrissey won reelection as an independent in a special election a month later. He served his nights in jail as part of a work-release sentence.

Morrissey was elected to the state Senate in 2019.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.