News to Know for Jan. 14: VDOT preps for snow; Inauguration Day tomorrow; Sunny, breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have finally made it to Friday, and what better way to kick off the final workday of the week by taking a look at our top headlines!

Sunny & Breezy

Today is going to be a pretty breezy one - leading us into more cold air for tomorrow.

We are going to see a partly sunny sky with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Preparing for Sunday’s winter weather

This time crews are on the move as the winter storm approaches.

Both Dominion and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative say they have hundreds of workers and mutual aid from other co-ops on standby - ready to respond as needed.

As for VDOT? They are already starting to pre-treat the roads. VDOT also says crews are on standby to deal with any fallen trees.

Child Burned at School

A Henrico middle school student is now facing charges after lighting another student’s hair on fire.

This all happened Wednesday afternoon at John Rolfe Middle School.

The mother of the student who was burned says the 13-year-old has second and third-degree burns on his scalp.

She also says the school told her this happened during math class.

She says a *female* student walked up behind HER SON and lit his hair on fire for no apparent reason.

The mother is now demanding answers from the school as to how this could have happened.

Turning to Hopewell...

Hopewell school leaders gave the public a chance to weigh in on school security Thursday night after new measures have been put in place. (NBC12)

School leaders gave the public a chance to weigh in on new school security measures.

Those were added because of reports of school threats and students bringing guns to school over the last several months.

the new measures include more of a police presence and notifying parents every time a student brings certain weapons to school.

Some who spoke at a meeting last night say it’s also important for faculty and staff to build relationships with students.

School leaders are telling residents they will take all comments into consideration when it comes to measures they put in place moving forward.

Have You Seen Them?

Right now - police are searching for two missing people - one in Chesterfield.. the other in Northumberland County.

State police say Michael Allen Winn - from Petersburg - was last seen on December 16th at the Chesterfield County government complex.

Michael Allen Winn was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, in the Chesterfield County government complex off of Iron Bridge Rd. He left the complex on foot and it is believed that he was trying to make his way home to Petersburg. (Virginia State Police)

They believe -- when he left - he was trying to walk home to Petersburg.

State police have tried checking area hospitals and shelters to find him.

If you see him call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

Turning to Northumberland, deputies are searching for 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith.

Ahrea’l Smith, 28, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. (The AWARE Foundation)

She was last seen Wednesday night around 9:00 p.m at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store. Her car was found there, still running, but there’s been no sign of her since.

Smith has several tattoos, including a rose on her right thigh. She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, jeans, and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone who may have seen her should call the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

Tomorrow’s Inauguration Day

Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin speaks at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik | AP)

Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, and Jason Miyares will all be sworn in to their new offices serving the Commonwealth.

The National Guard will be on hand. You can expect a 19-gun artillery salute, a flyover of F-22 fighter jets, and of course the inaugural parade.

Watch the full inauguration right here on NBC12. We will have live special coverage starting at 11:30 tomorrow morning.

You can watch on-air and online - including the NBC12 News App and Facebook page.

Final Thought

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.