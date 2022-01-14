Healthcare Pros
Millions of Americans in their 60s are paying off college debt

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of Americans in their 60′s are paying off student loans. According to the US Department of Education 2.3 million Americans 62 or older carry, on average, $37,739.13 in student loan debt.

While this is a small sub-group of all who owe it’s still eye opening-- because this group has the highest average loan debt amount.

Recent college graduates owe on average $34,000. If this is your grandparents-- experts say refinancing may help. That could shorten the loan term--but be ready for higher monthly payments.

The big reason to share this information is for upcoming college students. It’s a good lesson to never take out more in total loans than you can reasonably expect to make in your first year out of college.

