Man shot in head is Richmond’s first homicide of 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man was shot and killed in the city Friday afternoon and an active investigation is underway.

The man was shot in the head in the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan neighborhood, according to police.

Police confirm there is no threat to the public.

This is the first homicide in the city in 2022. Last year, 93 lives were lost to homicides in Richmond. According to the city’s major crime unit, that’s the most homicides of any year since 2004.

