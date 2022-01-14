Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Man shot in head is Richmond’s first homicide of 2022

The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to police.(NBC12)
By Kate Albright
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say a man was shot and killed in the city Friday afternoon and an active investigation is underway.

The man was shot in the head in the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan neighborhood, according to police.

Police confirm there is no threat to the public.

This is the first homicide in the city in 2022. Last year, 93 lives were lost to homicides in Richmond. According to the city’s major crime unit, that’s the most homicides of any year since 2004.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Wintry Mess Likely
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire

Latest News

The effort is to persuade unsafe drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel.
DMV looking for participants in new highway safety campaign
A bipartisan group of women legislators are again pushing for a state law against unwanted nude...
Virginia legislators reintroduce bill to penalize ‘cyber flashing’
Tina Watkins previously served as Battalion Chief for Richmond Fire in 11 years.
Petersburg appoints first woman as fire-rescue chief
VSP is advising drivers who have to go out in the storm to make sure they are prepared.
Winter Storm could impact travel plans | Here’s what you need to know as storm heads this way