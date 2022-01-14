Long Island Medium coming to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Long Island Medium is coming to Richmond.

Theresa Caputo announced a show at the Altria Theater on May 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The star of TLC’s hit show will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift of communicating with the dead works.

Caputo will also interact with audience members.

Tickets go on sale later this month on Jan. 28. Buy tickets online here.

