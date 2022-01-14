Healthcare Pros
Hopewell Schools hold town hall on new safety measures

Hopewell school leaders gave the public a chance to weigh in on school security Thursday night after new measures have been put in place.
Hopewell school leaders gave the public a chance to weigh in on school security Thursday night after new measures have been put in place.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell school leaders gave the public a chance to weigh in on school security Thursday night after new measures have been put in place.

Those steps were taken because of reports of school threats and students bringing guns to school over the last several months.

The measures include more police presence at schools and notifying parents every time a student brings certain weapons to school.

While many people who spoke were in favor of those actions, some say it’s also important for faculty and staff to build relationships with students.

School leaders told residents that they would take all comments into consideration when it came to measures they put in place moving forward.

