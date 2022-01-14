High school student turns Halloween candy into holiday smiles in Henrico
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Henrico - a Hermitage High School student combines her Halloween Spirit and Christmas cheer for the sixth year in a row!
Emmi Wells and her family work with community groups and businesses to collect leftover Halloween candy - then deliver it to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia - making the holidays a little more festive.
This year, Emmi had helped another student, Kennedy Sheehan from Gayton Elementary - and they collected more than 800 pounds of candy.
