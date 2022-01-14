Healthcare Pros
High school student turns Halloween candy into holiday smiles in Henrico

Emmi and Kennedy collected more than 800 pounds of leftover candy(Henrico County Public Schools)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Henrico - a Hermitage High School student combines her Halloween Spirit and Christmas cheer for the sixth year in a row!

Emmi Wells and her family work with community groups and businesses to collect leftover Halloween candy - then deliver it to the USO of Hampton Roads and Central Virginia - making the holidays a little more festive.

What does Halloween have to do with making the yuletide season brighter? Ask Hermitage High School student Emmi Wells!...

Posted by Henrico County Public Schools on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

This year, Emmi had helped another student, Kennedy Sheehan from Gayton Elementary - and they collected more than 800 pounds of candy.

