Henrico first responders faceoff in basketball game at Robins Center

Henrico Police and Fire will face off Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Robins Center
Henrico Police and Fire will face off Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Robins Center(Source: Associated Press)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before the University of Richmond Spiders takes on Davidson, some area first responders will go head to head on the court.

Henrico Police and Fire will play against each other from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the Robins Center before the Spiders take the court at 9:00 p.m.

All fans are required to wear masks while inside.

