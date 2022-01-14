Henrico first responders faceoff in basketball game at Robins Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Before the University of Richmond Spiders takes on Davidson, some area first responders will go head to head on the court.

Henrico Police and Fire will play against each other from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the Robins Center before the Spiders take the court at 9:00 p.m.

All fans are required to wear masks while inside.

