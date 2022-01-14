Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Governor Northam declares State of Emergency ahead of upcoming winter storm

Incoming winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Virginia
The upcoming winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Virginia
The upcoming winter storm is expected to bring snow to much of Virginia(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency on Friday ahead of the upcoming winter storm expected to move through Virginia this weekend.

In a release, Northam’s office says The National Weather Service forecast predicts significant snow, sleet, and ice late Saturday night through Monday - which would impact the majority of the Commonwealth.

Some areas in southwest Virginia are expected to get up to a foot of snow.

Governor Northam spoke about the emergency declaration.

“Declaring a state of emergency now allows our emergency responders to prepare, and to move supplies and equipment where they expect to need them the most. This also gives Governor-elect Youngkin the ability to respond to any storm needs swiftly. I urge Virginians to take this storm seriously and make preparations now,” Northam said.

On Friday morning, Governor Northam and state of emergency officials conducted a joint preparation call with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and his team.

Parts of the commonwealth are still dealing with the aftermath of last week’s back-to-back winter storms - including power restoration and debris removal.

This upcoming winter weather is expected to include additional downed trees and power outages, and have significant impacts on travel.

Read the full emergency declaration here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Forecast model guidance is trending toward a warmer storm for Central Virginia on Sunday which...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Wintry Mess Likely
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire

Latest News

Tina Watkins previously served as Battalion Chief for Richmond Fire in 11 years.
Petersburg appoints first woman as fire-rescue chief
VSP is advising drivers who have to go out in the storm to make sure they are prepared.
Winter Storm could impact travel plans | Here’s what you need to know as storm heads this way
As of Jan. 14, at least 6,689,691 people in Virginia have received their first dose of the...
Over 68% of Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 14 million vaccines administered
On Wednesday, 17,219 new cases were reported.
Over 17,00 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia | Testing positivity rate at 35.8%