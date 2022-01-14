Gov. Northam announces nearly $3 million will go toward preventing evictions
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced nearly $3 million will go towards preventing evictions in Virginia.
Nearly a third of that money will go directly to the Home Eviction Reduction Program - which serves Richmond, Petersburg, Hopewell, Chesterfield, and Henrico counties.
The funding will support additional counselors and create a program to help people through the legal process.
