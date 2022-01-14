Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Seasonable and Breezy, Snow coming Sunday

First Alert Weather Day Sunday and Monday for potential travel impacts from snow and ice
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:14 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breezy today with temperatures near normal before the cold air arrives Saturday. Watching Sunday winter storm!

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. NNW wind 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph possible. Highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Sunday and Monday for a winter storm to bring snow, mix and rain.

Sunday: First Alert Weather Day: Cloudy, breezy and cold with snow arriving in the during the morning into the afternoon. Several hours of accumulating snow, then changing over to sleet to rain during the later afternoon and evening.

Click here for our latest snow map on the blog

Snow for Richmond: 2-5″

Snow for Louisa, Fluvanna, and points west: 5-10″

Could change back to snow as it exits early Monday.

Sunday Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s (much warmer Southeast, Colder NW) . (Precipitation Chance: 90%)

Monday: First Alert Weather Day: Few lingering snow showers possible in the early morning as the system exits otherwise decreasing clouds and windy. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 40s. (AM Precipitation Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny . Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs around 40. (Rain/snow Chance: 40%)

