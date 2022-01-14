Final preparations underway for Virginia Inaugural weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the eve of his inauguration, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will host a dinner this evening and then spend time with family.

He’s also preparing his inaugural address to the state. On Saturday, Youngkin will become the 74th Governor of Virginia.

“I look forward to going to work for all Virginians. This is the moment for us to come together,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

In recent weeks, crews with the Department of General Services have been sprucing up the grounds and adding the last minute touches.

The inauguration of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is ticketed event and they’re all spoken for. There are enough seats for 7,000.

“It means the world to me to see an event like this take place. Wouldn’t rather do anything else on that day,” said Captain Adrian Fonville, Virginia National Guard.

More than 200 Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force personnel will be on duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute with blank ammunition and conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets.

“We’re here to honor our new Commander-in-Chief with a 19 round gun salute. Loud, thunderous simulated artillery fire for the inauguration,” said Master Sergeant LaTroi Ross, Virginia National Guard.

The police presence in and around the state capitol has dramatically increased in recent days. The grounds have been closed all week. And extra security cameras are up around the state capitol complex to make sure there are no unexpected issues.

The chairman of the state’s republican party says the event will be all-inclusive.

“It is a packed and grand occasion. I’ve sat on that portico for two gubernatorial inaugurations as a member of the house of delegates and now I won’t be on the portico but I’ll be in the audience,” said Rich Anderson, Virginia GOP Chairman.

The governor-elect wants to bring both parties together in Richmond. he theme for tomorrow is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”

