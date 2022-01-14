Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Final preparations underway for Virginia Inaugural weekend

On the eve of his inauguration, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will host a dinner this evening...
On the eve of his inauguration, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will host a dinner this evening and then spend time with family.
By Henry Graff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the eve of his inauguration, Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin will host a dinner this evening and then spend time with family.

He’s also preparing his inaugural address to the state. On Saturday, Youngkin will become the 74th Governor of Virginia.

“I look forward to going to work for all Virginians. This is the moment for us to come together,” said Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

In recent weeks, crews with the Department of General Services have been sprucing up the grounds and adding the last minute touches.

The inauguration of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is ticketed event and they’re all spoken for. There are enough seats for 7,000.

“It means the world to me to see an event like this take place. Wouldn’t rather do anything else on that day,” said Captain Adrian Fonville, Virginia National Guard.

More than 200 Virginia National Guard and Virginia Defense Force personnel will be on duty, firing a 19-gun artillery salute with blank ammunition and conducting a flyover with F-22 fighter jets.

“We’re here to honor our new Commander-in-Chief with a 19 round gun salute. Loud, thunderous simulated artillery fire for the inauguration,” said Master Sergeant LaTroi Ross, Virginia National Guard.

The police presence in and around the state capitol has dramatically increased in recent days. The grounds have been closed all week. And extra security cameras are up around the state capitol complex to make sure there are no unexpected issues.

The chairman of the state’s republican party says the event will be all-inclusive.

“It is a packed and grand occasion. I’ve sat on that portico for two gubernatorial inaugurations as a member of the house of delegates and now I won’t be on the portico but I’ll be in the audience,” said Rich Anderson, Virginia GOP Chairman.

The governor-elect wants to bring both parties together in Richmond. he theme for tomorrow is “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Wintry Mess Likely
I-95 North was blocked off overnight Thursday near Woods Edge Road.
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin has promised to rescind the mask mandate on his first day in...
Governor-Elect Glen Youngkin on masks in schools
A 13-year-old John Rolfe Middle School student is recovering at VCU medical center after a...
‘My son is severely hurt’: Teen charged, accused of lighting another student’s hair on fire
Keith Barker & Shaunna Drinkwater
Deputies: Parents arrested after 10-month-old suffers from cardiac arrest after breathing in controlled substance

Latest News

Hundreds of VCU students returned to their dorms on Friday ahead of a busy weekend in Richmond...
VCU students move back into dorms for spring semester ahead of Sunday’s snowfall
Snowfall amounts are expected to be lower along and east of I-95 with a trace to two inches...
First Alert Weather Days: Sunday Wintry Mess Likely
The man was shot in the head on the 2200 block of West Grace Street in The Fan, according to...
Man shot in head is Richmond’s first homicide of 2022
The effort is to persuade unsafe drivers to change their behavior behind the wheel.
DMV looking for participants in new highway safety campaign